0x (ZRX) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $164.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars.

