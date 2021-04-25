0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.67 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $58,350.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

