$1.30 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.29. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,562. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

