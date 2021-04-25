$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 197,277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

