$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

