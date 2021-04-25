$1.53 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.73. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

