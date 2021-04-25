$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.76. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $8.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

