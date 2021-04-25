$1.63 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

BIG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $65.98. 497,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.