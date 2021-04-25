$1.63 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

BIG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $65.98. 497,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

