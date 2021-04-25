$1.71 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

