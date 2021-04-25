$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

