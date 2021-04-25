$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.83. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,499,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,395,600. Microsoft has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

