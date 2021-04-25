-$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.66) and the lowest is ($1.98). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. 1,315,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

