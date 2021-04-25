$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.02. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.24.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

