$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.35. 520,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

