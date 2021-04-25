$1.88 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $228.52. The company had a trading volume of 977,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $229.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

