$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.07. Stryker posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $267.00. 1,089,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

