$101.81 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report sales of $101.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $102.52 million. Exponent posted sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $408.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

