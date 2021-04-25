104,972 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

