11,302 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $103.54 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.