$115.12 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $115.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.24 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $463.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $465.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $476.06 million, with estimates ranging from $470.12 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

BSET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

