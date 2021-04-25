$115.68 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce sales of $115.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $119.00 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $516.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $74,539.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 577,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,216,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,091 shares in the company, valued at $48,571,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

