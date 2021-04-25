$128.13 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $128.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the lowest is $125.67 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $548.92 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NYSE:HR opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

