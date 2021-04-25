12,862 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.99. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $177.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

