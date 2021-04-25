12,957 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $670.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

