12Ships Price Up 125.5% This Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 160.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $363.65 million and $356.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 125.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

