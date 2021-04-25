$13.49 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $13.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.84 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $54.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $54.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $59.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

