$13.88 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce sales of $13.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.83 million to $13.92 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $69.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

