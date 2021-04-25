14,968 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $23,655,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $70.55 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,465. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

