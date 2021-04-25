160,655 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of American National Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American National Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $113.89 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $116.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

