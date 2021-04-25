$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report sales of $164.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.33 million to $168.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $638.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $190.26 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $64.90 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

