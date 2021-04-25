1,710,426 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,710,426 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.22% of ADT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ADT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,529 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ADT by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,725 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

