17,488 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.