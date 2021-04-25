176,915 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 176,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

