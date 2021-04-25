$180.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $180.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.80 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $176.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $878.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $882.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $994.25 million, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.