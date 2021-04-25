188,161 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,874,000.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

