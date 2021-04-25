$189.56 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $189.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $185.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $185.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $766.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $781.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

