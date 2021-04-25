1irstcoin (FST) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $60,087.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00129601 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

