1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.23.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,020.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,947,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

