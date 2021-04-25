$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. Mplx posted sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.52 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

