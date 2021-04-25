$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.06. 682,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,943. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

