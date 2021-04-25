$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.26. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

NXPI opened at $201.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

