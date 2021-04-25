$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Shares of HII opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $210.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

