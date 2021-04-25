$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.95.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.