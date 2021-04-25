$2.37 EPS Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.21. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 664.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $73.57. 167,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,573. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

