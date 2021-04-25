$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. H&R Block posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

