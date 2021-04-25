$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. Trane Technologies reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after buying an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.