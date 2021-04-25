$20.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $20.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $25.16 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $397,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

