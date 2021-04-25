$211.07 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $211.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.76 million to $216.37 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $903.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $987.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $981.91 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.