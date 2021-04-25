235,643 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.72% of BancFirst at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,266 shares of company stock worth $10,116,136 in the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

