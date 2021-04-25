236,143 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 236,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 84,145 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

